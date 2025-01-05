Packers Coach Put Himself Back on the Hot Seat During Week 18 Loss
By Joe Summers
The Packers are limping into the playoffs after an inexcusable Week 18 loss to the lowly Bears, costing themselves the No. 6 seed in the NFL playoffs following the Commanders' win over the Cowboys.
Green Bay now has two straight losses to end the season and must travel to Philadelphia to battle the Eagles in the Wild Card round, though one coach deserves to be on the hot seat after his group's poor performance.
Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who has been under plenty of scrutiny this season, had another meltdown that helped lead to the embarrassing defeat.
Packers ST Coordinator Rich Bisaccia Fails Again in Week 18
There is plenty of blame to go around when you lose to a four-win football team who had nothing to play for. This effort was unacceptable though, and is the mark of a poorly coached group.
Bisaccia has held this position since 2022 and became the assistant head coach in 2023 as well, though it's hard to point at the positive contributions he's made. Green Bay has been held down by terrible special teams play all year long, a difficult thing to overcome with the youngest roster in the NFL.
He's had a long career in the NFL and plenty of experience, though it hasn't shown itself during his tenure with the Packers. Bisaccia's special teams group has been known for mistakes, showcasing itself as a seemingly poorly coached unit in the biggest moments.
Chicago has been known to have one of the worst coaching staffs in the league. To get tricked in that fashion is utterly embarrassing and should result in Bisaccia's firing. Matt LaFleur is rightly considered to be an elite NFL head coach but it's harder to argue in his favor if he can't recognize the problems within his own staff.
This loss will have massive repercussions for the Packers' Super Bowl chances. Bisaccia will remain in charge of special teams in the playoffs but barring a Lombardi Trophy, these should be his final games with the organization.
