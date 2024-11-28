5 Packers Already on the Chopping Block This Offseason
As the Green Bay Packers look to get hot as a team in the second half of the season, several Packers could already find themselves on the chopping block this offseason.
Despite back-to-back wins, Green Bay will discover what they're truly made of over the next two-plus months of the season and playoffs. They've won the fourth most games in the NFC, yet sit in third place in their division alone. Furthermore, their three losses have come against teams with a combined record of 28-5.
With a lot to learn about the 2024 version of the Packers, there are five guys who may already be on the chopping block ahead of the offseason.
Rich Bisaccia
Special teams coordinators rarely become household names, but when you’re the highest-paid in the NFL like Rich Bisaccia, expectations naturally soar. Bisaccia was brought to Green Bay to cure the franchise's long-standing special teams ailments, but three years in, the results have been more aspirin than cure-all.
Yes, Green Bay's special teams have been quieter of late, and in the often thankless world of kick coverage and field goal units, no news is good news.
But consistency remains elusive. The Packers are in Year 2 of the post-Mason Crosby kicking carousel, searching for a reliable solution at a position where stability should be the norm. Meanwhile, the coverage teams are giving fans weekly anxiety attacks, and players seem to have a knack for committing untimely penalties or mental errors that flip field position and momentum.
Three years is more than enough time to evaluate a coordinator’s impact, and Bisaccia’s tenure feels stuck in neutral. The unit has gone from catastrophic to below average—a marginal improvement but far from the turnaround fans were promised when he arrived.
As Green Bay pushes for a deep playoff run, Bisaccia’s future looms as a major question mark. LaFleur will have to decide if mediocrity is acceptable or if it’s time to cut bait and find a fresh voice to lead the Packers' special teams. Right now, Bisaccia’s seat is as hot as a Lambeau sideline heater in January.