Packers should consider signing former division rival

The Green Bay Packers have a clear concern when it comes to the current receiver depth chart and what would happen if there are any injury issues. Christian Watson has missed time every season of his career thus far, while second-year receiver Matthew Golden is being relied on to take a massive leap after the free agency loss of Romeo Doubs. This makes it clear that what Green Bay could use is a reliable veteran capable of stepping into a larger role if needed, but not a player who is going to demand targets or take away from the potential of Golden.

Veteran free agency Keenan Allen fits this description perfectly and is a name Packer fans are familiar with after Allen spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears. While Allen's better seasons are likely behind him, the pass catcher has remained productive, offering over 700 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.

Allen is a perfect fit in the fact he won't block the growth of Watson or Golden, while providing the Packers with a fallback option if things don't go according to plan. Even if everything falls in Green Bay's direction, you've given Jordan Love a great security blanket and secondary option.

Packers Have Obvious Free Agent Fit in Veteran Receiver Keenan Allen

Not only do the Packers benefit from adding Allen from a production standpoint, but you're bringing an adult into the room for younger players to lean on. The veteran has been in the league since 2013, spending time in a number of systems and playing with quarterbacks Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert, and Caleb Williams.

Allen deserves a level of respect based on his incredible career as well as the experience that the pass catcher offers. In a season when the franchise is hoping that both Watson and Golden will take a career leap, you're both supporting this hope with veteran leadership while bringing in a potential answer if things don't fall your way.

To put it simply, there isn't a downside to the potential signing, and Green Bay isn't likely to spend much on a player who is still searching for a potential landing spot. For Allen, the receiver will get a chance to land with a contender and have a clear shot at spending consistent time in the starting lineup. It is a move that makes sense for both sides and should be explored as we head closer to the 2026 season.