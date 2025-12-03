Packers Have Clear Nazir Stackhouse Change to Make in Week 14

Dampening the excitement of the Green Bay Packers' Thanksgiving Day win was the fact that defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was lost for the rest of the 2025 season with a fractured ankle. The timing couldn't be worse for Wyatt, who was establishing himself as an incredibly important cog in the Packer defense. This has opened up plenty of snaps for those behind Wyatt on the depth chart, and near the top of this list should be rookie Nazir Stackhouse.

The Georgia alum's snap counts have been all over the map throughout the season as the Packers gauge the flow of the game for how often they need to rely on the size of Stackhouse to plug up the middle. It is now clear that the rookie needs to be in the lineup far more often and be given a chance to win a consistent, contributing role. The Packers are going to have to take a level of risk, and this means trusting unproven pieces.

For Stackhouse, this is an unexpected opportunity for the undrafted rookie to officially solidify a role and push for a future roster spot on one of the league's most talented teams. While it isn't going to be an easy decision for the Packers on how to replace Wyatt, the most straightforward path is to count on Stackhouse.

It's Time for Packers to Ramp Up Nazir Stackhouse's Snap Count

The great thing about putting Stackhouse in a larger role right now is the margin for error that you've created. This is one of the league's best rosters and will buy time for Green Bay to figure out how to plug the hole now left in the middle of the defense. If the rookie is unable to take steps forward and deliver up to expectations, there will be time before a potential playoff run to search for another answer.

Stackhouse would be the ideal answer based on the fact that the tackle is incredibly affordable and has had time in Green Bay's system. This isn't to suggest that the Packers are going to be able to rely on the rookie completely to solve the loss of Wyatt, but rather will need a rotation that must utilize Stackhouse more often.

Stackhouse has tallied five solo tackles and three quarterback pressures across 114 defensive snaps so far this season. He's never played more than 27 snaps in a game, though, and has finished three of his last four outings with single-digit snaps. Most of his Pro Football Focus grades are unfavorable at a glance, but the 69.6 defense and 65.7 run stoppage grades he recorded in Week 13 are his best efforts of the season, giving him some momentum ahead of Sunday's clash with the Chicago Bears.

It would be very typical of the Packers to find this answer and make the most out of a frustrating situation. In truth, this is an opportunity either way that it plays out, allowing the Packers to determine whether or not Stackhouse is going to be a part of the team's future. He has two years left on his contract; however, his being an undrafted free agent means the front office has no reason to be loyal if they see he isn't a fit.

The Packers must be willing to take this risk and find an answer to what the potential ceiling of Stackhouse might be. That means they have no reason not to play him as often as possible this weekend, leaving it up to head coach Matt LaFleur to see how he deploys the first-year DT.

