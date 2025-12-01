Nazir Stackhouse's Packers Fate Will Hinge on Play After Devonte Wyatt Injury

The Green Bay Packers suffered an undeniable setback despite an impressive Thanksgiving Day win, losing key defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. The Georgia product, missing the rest of the season with an ankle injury, creates an unexpected opportunity for undrafted free agent and fellow Georgia alum Nazir Stackhouse. Packers writer Michael Rodney noted the improvement from Stackhouse throughout the season in what has been a small sample size. Now, the rookie defender is going to be suddenly important for one of the NFC's top teams.

What Wyatt's injury has done is both a blessing and a curse for the rookie, who now has no margin for error. While Stackhouse is on a three-year deal, it is a contract that isn't promised, with undrafted players having an undeniably difficult road. There is zero reason for any level of patience with a piece you have little investment in and aren't required to pay.

As harsh as this might sound, it is one of the realities of the business and why undrafted stories are so well-covered throughout the league. Stackhouse has an undeniably huge opportunity, but one that does come with a clear price. It is time for the lineman to either establish himself as an important piece of Green Bay's defensive interior long-term or make it clear it is time to turn the page.

Stackhouse has clearly shown improvement already in his ability to attack the run and help plug up the middle of the Green Bay defense. This has given the franchise a needed rotational piece that now has a chance to find himself fighting for a starting role. The Packers don't have the ability to turn to the free agent or trade markets this late in the season. While free agency remains open, there simply aren't any clear fits that come with the possible upside of Stackhouse.

The Georgia product is listed at 6'4 327 pounds, helping bring much-needed size to the interior. While Green Bay's edge rushers are productive, there is a clear need for bigger interior pieces to help stop the run and allow Micah Parsons and the rest of the edge rushing options to be at their best attacking the quarterback.

With this in mind, Wyatt's injury doesn't just provide Stackhouse a chance to finish out the season in a meaningful role. The rookie has an opportunity to play his way into Green Bay's long-term plans and prove that there is a future. Being undrafted unquestionably has the pressure dialed up, especially in a defense as talented as the Packers' current unit.

Struggling in Green Bay the rest of the way would not only signal a likely exit from the Packers but make it incredibly difficult to find another landing spot with a path to contribute. This makes it clear just how much pressure is on the defender amid a surprise opportunity that is poised to define the rookie's time in Green Bay.

