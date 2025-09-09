Packers' CB Room Gets Even Thinner Before TNF with Bo Melton News

The Green Bay Packers came away with a win in Week 1, but their injury report is flooded heading into Thursday Night Football.

One of the players on it is CB Bo Melton. He's dealing with a shoulder injury and didn't participate in Monday's practice. Considering it's a short week and CB Nate Hobbs is also on the injury report with a knee injury, the Packers may be shorthanded in Week 2.

Bo Melton Is on Packers' Injury Report

Melton exited Week 1 with a shoulder injury in the second half. While he isn't a starter for this team, he earned a spot on the team as a depth piece in the secondary and plays a pivotal role on special teams.

The fact that he didn't take the field on Monday isn't a great sign, as practices this week as a whole are limited. Playing on Thursday doesn't give his body a lot of time to recover and be ready to roll in a football game.

The next two days will be key to whether Melton will play or not. Despite Hobbs being a limited participant on Monday, he is looking to make his debut. He underwent a knee scope to fix a meniscus tear early in August. The Packers gave him a four-year, $48 million deal this free agency and looked at him to replace Jaire Alexander.

There's still no indication of whether they will play, but this is a bad start for Melton, who was impressive this offseason. He made the transition from WR over to CB and found a way to beat out the other DBs in the room to make the final roster.

During the preseason, he only gave up four passes for 38 yards and had two games with 64-plus coverage grades on PFF. While the Packers aren't asking him to step in to be a starter, they felt comfortable with him being out there if needed.

Nonetheless, being on the field for special teams is a huge and underrated factor. In the opener, Melton played in 13 special teams snaps. That's where players can make a name for themselves and stand out to the coaching staff.

There has been no information released on the severity of Melton's injury. As we get closer to gameday, there could be more information revealed, but there is a good shot that Melton doesn't play on a short week, leaving the Packers shorthanded in the secondary.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: