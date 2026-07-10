Packers cannot help but keep an eye on Maxx Crosby nearing 2026 season

It appears that the Green Bay Packers are content to start the 2026 season with Lukas Van Ness as one of the team's star pass-rushing options. It is far from ideal when you look at the current depth chart and understand there isn't one proven option that is currently expected to be a part of the team's edge rush to begin the 2026 season. This is due to Micah Parsons being on the shelf until the second half of the season, with Green Bay making the right decision to ease the pass rusher's rehab along rather than push for an early return.

This makes it clear that current Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby is the perfect target for the Packers. Having Crosby and Parsons coming off the edge in the second half of the season gives you the league's best pass-rushing duo and pushes the franchise back into the conversation as obvious NFC North favorites.

With that said, it appears that the Raiders are content to start the season with Crosby rostered after a trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through due to a failed physical. The noise around the deal and what exactly happened to kill the deal remains a matter of debate. Regardless of the reasoning, it is clear that the Packers need to keep a very close eye on the situation.

Packers Must Keep Close Eye on Perfect Pass-Rushing Fit in Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

Crosby either wanting out of Las Vegas or the Raiders trying to move the star closer to this year's trade deadline are both very real possibilities. This is especially the case when you consider that the Raiders appear content to start Kirk Cousins instead of giving their first-round quarterback a chance to make an early-season impact.

With this in mind, Crosby is unquestionably an elite target for Green Bay and a name to keep an eye on not only through the summer but also early in the 2026 season. One that would push the Packers into becoming obvious Super Bowl contenders and help take pressure off the offense of Matt LaFleur.

The one question mark is whether or not the Packers are willing to spend the draft picks it would take to land Crosby only months after spending first-round selections to land Parsons. The front office has traditionally greatly valued its draft picks, but there should be an obvious exception made for a player that drastically changes the ceiling of the franchise.