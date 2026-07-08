Packers must consider signing Tyreek Hill to set up perfect 2026 run

If there is one clear remaining weakness or concern for the Green Bay Packers, it is the fact that the receiver depth chart is very much a question mark. Both Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs departed this offseason, leaving Christian Watson and Matthew Golden as Green Bay's featured weapons at the position. Both players have exciting upside but equal question marks, leaving every reason to consider making a move.

Looking at the remaining free agents, few make more sense than former Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Coming off a serious injury, the pass catcher isn't expected to be ready in the first half of the 2026 season, with his ability in question based on the Week 4 injury that made it an uphill battle to return to the player he once was.

Still, the Packers have nothing but upside when looking at adding Hill at this point in the year. Signing Hill gives you a bit of insurance at the position and a wildcard capable of helping you make a midseason push if he is able to make a return.

It is fun to imagine both Micah Parsons and Hill returning in the middle of the season and giving Green Bay a playoff push. This would set the franchise up to get hot at the perfect time and perhaps make a meaningful deep January run.

Packers Shouldn't Hesitate to Sign Talented Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Tyreek Hill

What makes the fit so perfect is considering putting Hill on the inside and giving Jordan Love the most talented deep target of his career. If the receiver is anything close to what he was prior to the injury, you're acquiring one of the league's best deep threats for pennies on the dollar. For Hill, it is a chance to join a historic franchise and play with one of the league's most talented young quarterbacks.

However, this would be outside the norm for a Green Bay front office that opted not to make a splash in the 2026 offseason and rely on players returning from injury. Still, it makes far too much sense not to at least explore it in the final days ahead of training camp.

Hill can be brought in to continue his rehab and have a clear goal working to return at midseason, along with Parsons. It would be a huge boost to a roster that is facing questions after losing key pieces in free agency. Adding Hill wipes most of this away and gives your offense another gear to find.