Packers cannot help but doubt division rival's hot start will continue

While it is rare to appreciate the win of a division rival that is exactly what hapepned to the Green Bay Packers this past weekend. Minnesota's undefeated start to the season finally came to an end as the Detroit Lions gritted out an ugly win reminding the rest of the league just how limited the offense of the Minnesota Vikings truly is. It was a fluke Week 1 win over Green Bay that started the undefeated run that thrived under the confusing defense of Brian Flores and found ways to score just enough points.

That luck was wiped away this past weekend and exposed why Green Bay has little to fear when it comes to their division rival. Even sitting two games behind the Vikings and holding the current tiebreaker over the Chicago Bears, there is no legitimate debate about which team is the bigger threat to the Packers making a NFC North winning run the rest of the 2026 season.

Having Kyler Murray as your primary decision-maker is back breaking at times, with there being a real debate if backup Carson Wentz is the better option. Murray has completed less than 60% of his passes each of the past two weeks and has managed only five touchdowns to a trio of interceptions. During the 2026 season the Vikings have scored 23 points or more only three times with the rest of the season exposing a bad offense held well under 20.

Putting it simply Minnesota appears to be an early-season mirage that isn't a true threat to the Packers. As much as frustration might mount around the current division standings, we are now heading into the winter months where this team is going to quickly get exposed for exactly what they are.

Packers Have No Reason to Fear Minnesota as Undefeated Start Ends Showing Clear Weakness

Detroit beat the defense of Brian Flores by leaning on the run game and daring the defensive coordinator to play a traditional defense. The Lions controlled the clock and put the pressure on the Minnesota offense understanding Murray wasn't going to be able to deliver when leaned on in the clutch.

While Green Bay might lack the run game to follow this same path, there is one remaining matchup between the two sides, with many teams on the Vikings' schedule left that can follow the same path as Detroit. No question, the Packers have far more to fear from their remaining two rivals as this is a rare example of the standings lying.

Minnesota getting the best of Green Bay the first week of the season was a perfect storm. One that covered up a lot of holes for an offense that is incredibly limited and a roster that is destined to fall through the North standings. Sunday's first loss was simply a sign of things to come and a reminder that everything remains in reach for Green Bay.