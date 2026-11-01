Jordan Love deserves more credit for keeping Packers' 2026 offense together

The Green Bay Packers sit at 5-3 on the 2026 season and remain in a solid position primarily due to the efforts of Jordan Love. The job the quarterback has done finding ways to continually generate offense despite things around him being far from perfect deserves far more credit. Love has 2,246 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to only six interceptions. While those looking to poke holes in the quarterback's start to the year might point to the completion percentage, it wouldn't be taking into account the consistent drops Green Bay has dealt with.

On top of dropping the ball consistently, the Green Bay offense has absorbed the loss of receiver Jayden Reed and watched their offensive line offer zero consistency. The unit that was expected to start Week 1 has already taken many different forms as injuries have been relentless. Still, Love has done enough to be considered in the MVP race and a clear driving force for a playoff team.

It is important to note that Jonathan Gannon's defense has developed and deserves credit here as well. However, the biggest piece of the puzzle has been a quarterback very quietly overcoming frustrating circumstances to keep Green Bay afloat.

Love deserves more credit for accomplishing this with a leaky offensive line and a run game that offers zero consistency. The Packers have been the league's worst rushing attack and this didn't change even against a Carolina defensive front that has been consistently abused in the 2026 season.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Deserves Far More Credit for How Well 2026 Season Has Started

Green Bay fans will be quick to point out as well that hated rival Caleb Williams is earning far more attention for Chicago's winning streak despite the easier road. Williams has been a far more trending point of focus while the Packers are yet again dealing with the accomplishments of Love going widely overlooked.

Love's numbers are impressive by themselves, the fact that they are being accomplished without any running game to speak of and while the quarterback deals with consistent pressure deserves more attention. It will be interesting to watch how this continues to develop and if Love begins to receiver more attention in the MVP race.

Whether or not the quarterback is favored in awards season there is no question that the current accomplishments deserve more attention. It will be interesting to watch how the franchise navigates this and if Love is given more help ahead of this year's trade deadline.