Packers can take advantage of injuries in wide open NFC North

After it seemed the sky was falling after Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers things have begun to stabilize. The Packers found a way to get an ugly win against the New York Jets and are now setting up for a quick turnaround against an Atlanta Falcons team that appears to be tanking the 2026 season. No question, the door is still completely open for the Packers to be a top NFC contender and injuries are opening the door within the division as well.

Chicago is dealing with the loss of Caleb Williams and aren't completely sure when the signal caller will return although the injury does appear to be short term. The question remains whether Williams could miss more than one week and the Bears already dropped one game to Minnesota, who is dealing with quarterback concerns of their own.

This brings us to the Detroit Lions, who have had massive losses in the secondary causing struggles slowing down anything close to a capable offense. No question, the Packers are still in a solid position with the division still up for grabs and the bulk of the division schedule upcoming with a chance to send an early-season message.

It will be interesting to watch how Green Bay manages the upcoming stretch with games against Atlanta and the Tampa Bay Bucs before what could be a defining matchup against the Chicago Bears. Going into this game at 3-1 would give you legitimate hope of winning and taking control of the division.

Packers Maintain Full Control of Destiny as Injuries Keep NFC North a Mystery

Green Bay has their own seriosu injury limiting the team's defensive ceiling with Micah Parsons remaining sidelined with last year's ACL tear. Add in the recent injury to third receiver Jayden Reed and the Packers aren't without their own limitations as well. However, the most important offensive pieces remain healthy and Matt LaFleur has an incredibly winnable two-game stretch.

There simply is no excuse for the Packers not to find a way to go 3-1 and end up in a matchup that should help push the Packers to the top of the North. While Minnesota is the lone undefeated team in the division it is difficult to believe that this luck is going to continue due to an underwhelming quarterback situation.

No question, things are in a far better position than a week ago as the Packers are now clearly back in the division conversation. The collapse in the first week of the season was undeniably frustrating, but not season-ending with the team finding a way to claw back and put the season back on track and give themselves a chance ot take advantage of an injury-riddled division.