Packers Can't Sit on Hands with Ideal Malik Willis Replacement on Trade Block

The Green Bay Packers need a new No. 2 quarterback after Malik Willis left town in free agency. Willis signed with the Miami Dolphins on a three-year, $67.5 million deal that had $45 million guaranteed earlier this week, putting an end to his memorable two-year run in Titletown.

Although the Packers have a hole at backup quarterback, there's a logical option on the trade block.



Not that long ago, the Indianapolis Colts granted Anthony Richardson Sr. permission to seek a trade. It seems the Packers are considering bringing him in, as ESPN's Colts reporter Stephen Holder said multiple teams are interested in Richardson, but "the dust is still settling from free agency."



He did mention the Packers specifically as a team to keep an eye on.

With other teams looking at Richardson, the Packers can't sit around and wait. They should act quickly and get their QB2 in the building.

Packers Must Move Quickly on Anthony Richardson Sr. Trade

The Packers know that Jordan Love is their franchise quarterback, so Richardson would walk into a great environment. The same one that allowed Willis to develop and get a big payday. Before landing in Green Bay, in 11 games (3 starts) with the Titans, Willis was 35-of-66 (53%) for 350 passing yards, zero passing touchdowns, and three interceptions.

But when he came to Green Bay, Willis flashed tremendously. In three games, he went 70-of-89 (78.7%) for 972 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's also added 261 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Those flashes were enough to secure him a big contract in free agency, and that was due to Green Bay taking his rare talent and coaching him up.

Richardson gives them the chance to do so again.



He was the fourth overall pick in 2023, but nothing has gone as planned. He was limited to 15 games over three seasons with the Colts, going 177-of-350 (50.6%) for 2,400 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Richardson has also dealt with several injuries in the NFL, including season-ending surgery in 2023 to repair an AC joint sprain. In 2024, he missed time with hip, back, and foot injuries. It didn't get better in 2025 either, as he suffered an orbital fracture during pregame warmups that forced him to have surgery.

The writing is on the wall for his Colts tenure, but the Packers should quickly jump on the idea of trading for him. It wouldn't cost them more than a late Day 3 pick and would land them a backup QB who is another dual-threat signal caller with the arm strength to push the ball downfield with ease.

Love is Green Bay's franchise QB, which would allow Richardson the time to learn and hone his skills.

The biggest knock on Richardson coming into town was his lack of collegiate starts (13). He needs time to develop, and the Packers have shown they could do that. Taking a swing on the Florida product would be a low-risk, high-reward move.

The free-agent quarterback market includes names like Russell Wilson, Tyrod Taylor, Zach Wilson, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, and Carson Wentz, to name a few. None of these names can provide the upside that Richardson would bring.

The Packers took a swing on Willis, and it worked out in their favor. Richardson's availability opens the door for lightning to strike twice, but Green Bay must act fast for that to happen.

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