Packers Already Lose Out on Malik Willis Replacement Before Free Agency

One of the obvious questions the Green Bay Packers are going to need to solve during the 2026 offseason is who takes over the backup quarterback position.

Malik Willis is set to become an unrestricted free agent and is likely going to land a chance at a starting job after a great tenure with Green Bay. The Packers understandably need to add an experienced backup or a player they believe has similar upside to Willis. Jordan Love has dealt with a myriad of minor injuries in his career, and having a reliable second option is vital. One clear option was Tyler Huntley, one of the more experienced backups, as the veteran was set to hit the market and was a great fit for the Packers.

However, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, "Tyler Huntley, per sources, has agreed to a 2-yr, $5 million deal to stay in Baltimore. Incentives could take it up to $11 million."

This is another potential fit for the Packers off the board and a frustrating update in a quickly shrinking market. The Packers would've been a great landing spot for Huntley thanks to the backup's starting experience and his mobility, which would fit well into Green Bay's system if forced into action.

For Huntley, it does make sense to sign with Baltimore and not risk hitting the open market. Taking the known security and staying behind Lamar Jackson unquestionably has its benefits, even if it doesn't fit Green Bay's perfect chain of events. With Huntley off the board, there should be an even higher level of urgency to find an answer to the position.

Packers Lose QB2 Option with Tyler Huntley off the Board

Huntley was forced into action in the 2025 season for the Ravens, passing for a pair of touchdowns and 426 yards while completing 77.6 percent of his throws. These are elite numbers for a backup and speak to why the Packers would've been interested if the Ravens hadn't been so anxious to maintain stability at the position.

For the Packers, this leaves the franchise looking at options like Marcus Mariota, Trey Lance, and Joe Flacco. These are the most interesting free agency fits remaining on the market if the Packers decide to go this avenue. There is also the possibility that the franchise looks to draft a quarterback in the later rounds in hopes of developing a long-term backup behind Love.

Regardless of the answer, it is clear that one option to replace Willis has been frustratingly removed from the board before the Packers ever had an opportunity to pursue Huntley. With this in mind, fans should continue to pay close attention to the position in free agency as options dwindle ahead of Willis ' departure.

