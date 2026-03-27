Packers Still Can't Rule Out Current FA Signing with Vikings

The Green Bay Packers only have two free agents remaining on the market, according to Spotrac, with tight end John FitzPatrick and cornerback Trevon Diggs both searching for their next landing spot.

Diggs is by far the most interesting of the two, having previously offered elite production during his seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Diggs led the league in interceptions in 2021 and followed this up with a great 2022 season, as well earning back-to-back Pro Bowl honors. However, injuries derailed the defender's career and led to his exit from Dallas and short tenure with Green Bay.

For the Packers, it makes zero sense to bring back the corner as the defense works to retool under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. However, looking around the league at potential fits for the current Packer free agent, one division rival stands out.

Trevon Diggs Could Join VIkings After Failed Packers Stint

The Minnesota Vikings' cornerback depth is clearly a question mark, and the franchise is attempting to find improvements as they appear to be clearly in the NFC North basement.

The Vikings currently have Isaiah Rodgers, James Pierre, and Byron Murphy Jr. as the trio of starting corners. None of this group has the past ceiling of Diggs, and Minnesota's depth pieces are far from offering the resume of Diggs.

When it comes to the Vikings' current desperation, their offseason speaks to this with the signing of Pierre at $8.5 million across two years being their largest signing in free agency. The only other exciting addition of note is adding quarterback Kyler Murray to compete with a struggling J.J. McCarthy.



No question, if you're looking for a desperate team to take a chance on Diggs, the Vikings fit the bill. Besides, they already have history with his family, having drafted Stefon in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, leading to a five-year run.

For the Packers, the idea of Diggs not only departing but staying within the division simply isn't a concern. Even in the small sample size that Green Bay had with the defender, it was clear that he wasn't his old self. He only played 34 snaps between one regular-season appearance and a lone playoff outing, making two tackles and a run stop, according to Pro Football Focus.

It is this lack of production that opens the door for Diggs to join Minnesota, with the Vikings signing the defender in hopes of rediscovering his past. The Packers shouldn't be worried if that comes to fruition, as they had a front-row seat to see what the former Cowboy could (or, rather, couldn't) do at this stage of his career.

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