Packers Can't Let QB2 Search Repeat Vikings' J.J. McCarthy Mistake

There are plenty of things that have Green Bay Packers fans torn this offseason. But while many argue over Matt LaFleur staying in Green Bay, or whether Javon Hargrave can be an effective addition to the defensive line, all fans can unite to laugh about J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy was the undoing of the Minnesota Vikings last season as they fell from a 14-3 campaign in 2024 to a 9-8 record, allowing the Packers to qualify for the playoffs. But among the “Nine” memes that have flooded social media, there’s a lesson that can be learned.

The Vikings’ blind faith in McCarthy and what was behind him cost them a playoff spot. Their complacency in their search for a backup had just as large an effect as McCarthy’s failures. This should be all the motivation the Packers need to not create a similar situation in their quarterback room this offseason.

Vikings’ QB2 Whiff Should Raise Packers’ Urgency This Offseason

The Packers are currently searching for a backup quarterback after Malik Willis left for the Miami Dolphins in free agency. The Willis acquisition seems like a blueprint for this year’s search: acquiring another team's failing quarterback, developing them into a legitimate backup option, and cashing in with a compensatory pick. However, while the Packers turned someone else's trash into their own treasure in a trade with the Tennessee Titans before the 2023 season, the Vikings showed how that strategy can go wrong.

The Vikings were confident in McCarthy as their starter entering the 2025 campaign, but they needed to pair him with another quarterback. While Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones turned them down as a stopgap option, and Minnesota turned away Aaron Rodgers’ flirtations last spring, they didn’t acquire a quarterback until trading for Sam Howell on the final day of the draft.

Howell struggled to pick up Kevin O’Connell’s offense during training camp, and, like the Packers in 2023, they scrambled to remake their quarterback room right before the start of the regular season. The only problem was that there wasn’t a young quarterback available, leaving the addition of Carson Wentz in free agency and installing UDFA Max Brosmer as the No. 3 quarterback.

McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, pushing Wentz into the starting lineup less than a month after getting off his couch to sign with Minnesota. A shoulder injury suffered in Week 4 eventually shut down Wentz for the season.

While McCarthy returned, he suffered a concussion and a hand fracture, leaving Minnesota to lean on Brosmer, a former UDFA out of the University of Minnesota. Perhaps predictably, things weren't exactly golden for the former Gophers standout, as over eight appearances, Brosmer threw 328 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions.

That series of events had the Vikings eliminated from playoff contention in early December, and the Packers waltzed their way to the playoffs despite a four-game losing streak to close the regular season. But while Green Bay may feel safe with Love right now, they could wind up in the same situation if he suffers a significant injury this fall.

Willis was able to bridge the gap when Love got hurt the past two seasons, but the Packers may not have the same confidence with current options Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord. While they could watch Ridder and McCord battle during the offseason program and hit the trade market if neither takes control of the job, they also run the risk of more underwhelming options available as the season approaches.

A better option would be to take charge of the situation. The Packers have been rumored as a potential trade partner for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, and if the price is right, they would be wise to bring him in. If the Colts, who shouldn’t ask for much after re-signing Daniel Jones to a two-year, $88 million contract during free agency, have a higher price than expected, Green Bay should be scouting a quarterback class that doesn’t have many top-tier options outside of Fernando Mendoza, but could have some development candidates.

LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, who is ranked 86th on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus board, Penn State’s Drew Allar (No. 114) or Miami’s Carson Beck (No. 119) could be options on the second or third day of the draft, If they so choose, the Packers could even wait to take one late with North Dakota State’s Cole Payton (No. 159) and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik (No. 179) as possible candidates.

Whatever the Packers decide, solving the QB2 dilemma as soon as possible has benefits even though Love is the unquestioned starting quarterback. If they don’t, the Packers could wind up in the same spot the Vikings did after having confidence in McCarthy and the rest of their quarterback room last season.

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