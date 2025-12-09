Packers Should Explore Barryn Sorrell's Flash of Potential After Week 14

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the best defenses in the NFL all season, constantly wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. While veterans Micah Parsons (12.5 sacks) and Rashan Gary (7.5 sacks) have spearheaded that effort, rookie defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell showed what he is capable of in the crucial win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Although Sorrell, the fourth-round pick out of Texas, entered the game with a half sack back in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, his snap count had been limited in his first season in the league. That all changed on Sunday when Sorrell tied for the fourth-highest Pro Football Focus grade on the team (67.8) according to 247Sports' Jacob Morley, only behind cornerback Keisean Nixon (82.4) and safeties Javon Bullard (75.2) and Evan Williams (69.9). That above-average grade coincided with Sorrell's first time hitting double-digit snaps, and it appears he responded really well to the uptick in playing time, especially against a Bears team that ranks inside the top 10 in points per game and rush yards per game.

Barryn Sorrell's Breakout Should Get Green Bay's Attention

Sorrell is listed on Green Bay's depth chart behind Parsons and Kingsley Enagbare at the right defensive end position. Clearly, Parsons, whose overall PFF grade (91.6) is third out of 112 qualified edge defenders, demands a lot of attention and is the focal point of Green Bay's defensive front. Enagbare, who had a sack and logged four tackles, including the crucial one that stopped Bears running back Kyle Monangai on 3rd-and-1 and eventually led to the game-sealing pick from Nixon on the following play, has seen his snap count increase as he continues to outplay Gary and prove why he should be an offseason priority for the Packers.

Enagbare's emergence, combined with Parsons' fierceness on the edge, certainly makes it difficult for Sorrell to earn some playing time on this stout Packers defense. However, Gary has struggled with zero sacks in the last six games while Lukas Van Ness continues to deal with a foot injury, creating some doubt on the left side of the defensive front. With back-to-back road games on tap against the Denver Broncos (11-2) on Sunday and a rematch with the Bears (9-4) on Dec. 20, the next two weeks will say a lot about Green Bay's playoff positioning and its NFC North chances.

It was just one game, but Sorrell gave the Packers a lot of optimism regarding what he can bring to this loaded defense when he sees a larger snap count. Parsons, Enagbare and even Gary are the focal points, but if opposing teams copy what the Bears did and put lengthy drives together to get this defense winded, Sorrell has proven to be someone who can come in and log some solid minutes to provide a breather.

As the NFC's current No. 2 seed, the Packers are in a good spot right now, but with a difficult road trip coming up and the Bears close behind in the division, giving Sorrell more opportunities going forward could be beneficial, given how well he performed with an increased snap count on Sunday.

