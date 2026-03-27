Packers Can't Let Ideal MarShawn Lloyd Competition Reach Raiders Meeting

The Green Bay Packers already have one of the best running backs in the game. However, that doesn't mean that good things shouldn't be improved, and Josh Jacobs could certainly use a solid backup.

With Emanuel Wilson leaving for the Seattle Seahawks, MarSahwn Lloyd is the frontrunner to enter the 2026 season as the Packers' RB2. However, as impressive as his college tape was and as good as he looks on paper, he's only played in one game in two years because of injuries, leaving more questions than answers.

That's why, now that free-agent RB Najee Harris is seemingly back to full strength, they need to make a run at him. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, he'll meet with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, April 2.



If that's the case, then the Packers need to find a way to beat the Raiders to the punch.

Packers Can't Let Najee Harris End Up with Raiders

Harris isn't the most efficient running back out there. The bulk of his production with the Pittsburgh Steelers came more because of volume than efficiency, as he averages 3.9 yards per carry in his career.

That said, he's scored 28 rushing touchdowns in his five-year career, with at least six in all four years with the Steelers. He also saw an average of 274.3 carries per season during that stretch, proving that he can be a reliable fill-in (at least, more than Lloyd) if Jacobs misses time.

Given Jacobs' injury history (two healthy seasons in seven years), Harris likely has a better chance to touch the ball with the Packers than he'd have behind Asthon Jeanty. The Raiders' rusher is a rising star and the undisputed future of the team, and just averaged 18.9 total touches as a rookie.

Jacobs is one of the few true every-down backs in the game, but head coach Matt LaFleur's desire to establish the run could wear him out. Having another bell-cow guy like Harris by his side can help him stay healthy and fresh for when it matters the most, with Harris as the bruiser in short-yardage situations and Jacobs dealing with other types of plays.

Green Bay's Situation Needs Help

The Packers have Chris Books and Pierre Strong Jr. behind Jacobs and Lloyd. That's not much of a guarantee, given that Lloyd has barely played since he entered the league, and all players — even durable ones like Jacobs — are always one play away from injury.

This team is clearly high on Lloyd, which is why they continue to hold onto him after so much time on the shelf — including missing the entire 2025 season. Adding Harris won't necessarily hurt his development; if anything, it might push him to give his very best on every carry, knowing that he'll have to beat him for the RB2 spot.

Lloyd might still possess the potential that the Packers saw in him when they used a third-round pick in 2024, but doubts will fly if he doesn't hit the ground running this offseason. That's why it makes a ton of sense to sign Harris, a proven veteran with enough experience to motivate Lloyd and have him realize that his spot on the 2026 roster is far from safe.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: