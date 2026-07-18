Packers can't be happy with the first two years of Micah Parsons

Two things can be true: if the Green Bay Packers had to do the Micah Parsons trade all over again, they would in a heartbeat. With that said, the first two seasons of Parsons are going to be frustrating when it comes to total production. Last year's season was shortened by injury, and now the 2026 season is going to be the same, as Parsons is expected to miss at least the first half of the season, as the team prioritizes the edge rusher returning as the best version of himself rather than pushing a faster timetable.

It is important to note that Green Bay is handling this perfectly and made the right decision to keep Parsons off the field. Still, this doesn't take away the level of frustration that fans are going to be watching one of the league's highest-paid players sit on the sideline and offer 12.5 sacks through the first year and a half of his contract.

Last season's results were great, but the pass rusher went down when Green Bay needed him most. Now, in an important stretch of the season when Green Bay has its easiest road to attempt to build an NFC North lead, the star is yet again going to be on the shelf.

It isn't a hot take to point out this isn't reaching expectations when the franchise spent multiple picks and sent a valued defender in exchange for the star. While the contract has a lot of tread remaining, the first two seasons are going to be injury-shortened.

Packers First Two Seasons with Micah Parsons will be Defined by Frustrating Injury

Parsons could erase this narrative if he is able to return in the middle of the season as the best version of himself and help fuel a deep January playoff run. It is the type of performance you're expecting from a player who is getting paid $186 million on his current contract. A deal that, when signed, pushed the defender to the top-paid non-quarterback.

It is the only path that would take away a clear level of frustration with how things have played out over the first two years of the contract. It explains a piece of why Dallas was willing to move the talented pass rusher, even if that trade remains a clear mistake.

No question, Parsons was expected to have a far more consistent impact and is going to need to come out in the second half with an incredible run. One that helps wipe away the missed games and lack of impact to start the 2026 season.