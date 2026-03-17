Packers Can Still Sign Robert Tonyan For Reunion in 2nd Week of FA

One underrated position that the Green Bay Packers should continue to look to improve is at tight end. Tucker Kraft is the obvious starter, but he is coming off a season-ending injury, with an unknown timeline, in hopes of returning to the player he was before the injury. This leaves Luke Musgrave, who was extremely underwhelming despite being given a larger opportunity in the 2025 season. With this in mind, it makes sense to continue adding to the position, as the franchise already signed veteran Josh Whyle. This leads us to a potential reunion with Robert Tonyan, who should be great competition for Musgrave.

The former Packer had his best seasons in Green Bay, putting up 586 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns in the 2020 season. Fast forward to the 2022 season, and Tonyan would once again be productive, offering 470 receiving yards and a lone touchdown. While the years since haven't been as kind, Green Bay isn't bringing Tonyan in as a starter in this scenario, but to compete for a reserve role.

It would be a fun reunion that offers the Packers an outside chance to find a surprise contributor and a piece that Jordan Love is familiar with. For Tonyan, it makes sense to sign on a minimum deal back where he had his best seasons in hopes of breathing life back into his career. For Green Bay, the franchise obviously needs to continue adding to the position for the aforementioned reasons, and Tonyan offers cheap, proven depth.

Packers Should Consider Robert Tonyan Reunion to Offset TE Uncertainty

Kraft is coming off a torn ACL in his right knee, leaving every reason to wonder how long it is going to take the talented pass catcher to get back up to speed. It isn't unusual to see a player needing extensive time to get back to the version of themselves they once were. If this is the case for Kraft, Musgrave isn't cutting it as a primary backup, and Whyle offers little in the way of offensive production, being more noted as a blocker.

Tonyan should be brought in as a contingency plan, who happens to be a familiar face, having enjoyed a handful of great moments with the franchise. If the pass catcher is unable to turn back the clock and provide anything close to consistency in camp, you can turn the page without issue. The signing is all upside with no risk for a franchise that needs help at the position.

While bringing Tonyan back into the fold would be the most enjoyable storyline to fill the need at the position, the Packers need to bring in help, whether it is a familiar face or a new one. Tonyan is simply the most familiar option that fits Green Bay's limited budget at the position.

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