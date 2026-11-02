Packers can no longer deny Josh Jacobs is a huge problem

The Green Bay Packers hoped that the return of Josh Jacobs would prove to be the answer to an offense that has had zero balance thus far this season. Instead, Jacobs has been as bad or worse than his replacements through two games as Jacobs has 75 rushing yards on 32 carries, with his longest run being 10 yards so far this season. This is averaging 2.3 yards per carry, an ugly total that it is hard to imagine any capable rusher not surpassing even behind Green Bay's injured offensive line.

With this in mind, there is little doubt that the franchise needs to begin searching for additional answers. Jacobs already has become a distraction off the field and is making headlines this past week for a questionable celebration source. It is very much on the table that the Packers find an answer ahead of this year's trade deadline and opt to cut the struggling Jacobs.

Jacobs doesn't look to have the same punishing run style that often defined his first season with the team. In truth, the playmaker looks a step slow and lacks any burst to fight through initial contact an give Green Bay a chance to make big plays. There simply is no way around how frustrating it has become watching a player who cannot execute at the most basic level.

Two weeks into his season rust alone cannot be blamed as the back has been on the shelf prior to the last two weeks leaving ample time to be prepared for the season. Jacobs simply doesn't look the same and alarm bells have to be ringing for the Packer front office.

Packers Cannot Help but Wonder Whether or Not it is Time to Turn the Page on Josh Jacobs

The issue for Green Bay isn't whether or not cutting Jacobs is the right move, but the fact there currently isn't another answer. A trade is going to have to be found for the Packers to feel confident on turning the page on a player who appears to have aged suddenly.

There were warning signs a season ago as the playmaker regressed and didn't appear to have the same gear when it came to finding explosive plays. There is now reason to wonder if years of punishment have caught up with Jacobs at a position that is unquestionably taking a level of physicality that doesn't invite playing deep into a career.

Green Bay simply cannot continue to ignore the warning signs and not begin to explore additional answers. Aside from the clear off-the-field concerns, Jacobs simply isn't living up to expectations producing at a level you'd expect of a third or fourth string option.