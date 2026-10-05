Packers-Buccaneers game balls: Green Bay slips past with a win

It wasn’t pretty, but the Green Bay Packers left Tampa Bay with a 17-14 win over the defeated Buccaneers. The win moved Green Bay back to .500 at 2-2.

The Packers are still at the bottom of the NFC North, tied with the Detroit Lions and behind the Chicago Bears (3-1) and Minnesota Vikings (4-0). However, they kept pace with the rest of the division.

Green Bay is staring down the barrel at a divisional matchup with the Bears next week. Before we get there, though, let’s take a moment to hand out game balls for Week 4.

Javon Bullard (2)

Javon Bullard is technically the third safety on the Packers’ depth chart, but he’s also their starting slot corner. And since the Bucs played a ton of three-wide receiver sets, Bullard was on the field a lot.

Bullard didn’t make any standout plays, but he was solid against the run and pass. He finished with eight tackles and made his presence felt.

Edgerin Cooper (2)

Unfortunately, this is probably the last time we hand Edgerin Cooper a game ball in 2026. Cooper finished with a sack and an interception and was all over the field.

However, he went down with a non-contact injury in the second half. It had all the telltale signs of an Achilles injury for the budding superstar.

Zaire Franklin (1)

With Cooper likely done for the season, the Packers will need a lot more from Franklin. That may be a challenge, as Franklin is better as the unsung hero. He makes all of the small plays that go unnoticed by the casual fan.

Franklin was a constant presence on the field Sunday, recording eight tackles—three of them solo. The Packers will need him to maintain this high level of performance as the season continues.

Jordan Love (3)

Jordan Love didn’t set the world on fire, finishing 22-30 for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. However, he was great for most of the game.

Three of Love’s incompletions came via drops, including one in the back of the end zone by Tucker Kraft. His interception was probably his only bad play of the day.

Trey Smack (5)

Trey Smack continues to dominate in this column, consistently earning game balls for his reliable performance. This week, he converted both extra points and nailed a crucial 58-yard field goal that ultimately secured the win for Green Bay. Smack is now 7-for-8 on extra points and 6-for-7 on field goals, with his only miss coming on a blocked kick that wasn’t his fault.

Evan Williams (2)

Packers’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon believes in players, not plays. And that’s exactly why he put his trust in safety Evan Williams with the game on the line.

Williams came up with the game-clinching sack, finishing the day with seven total tackles, one sack, and two passes deflected. He was all over the field and made his presence felt on the ground and in the air. The Packers will need him to be at his best without Cooper.