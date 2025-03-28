Packers Bring Back Veteran Special Teamer in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers continue to add players on both sides of the ball to their 90-man roster ahead of the 2025 season. Last week, Green Bay tendered ERFA offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort, keeping him with the Pack for another season.

On Friday, the Packers announced that they signed veteran linebacker Kristian Welch. The 26-year-old linebacker is returning to Green Bay after spending last season with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

Kristian is back! — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 28, 2025

The Iola, Wisconsin native appeared in 15 combined games with the Ravens and Broncos. He had 13 combined tackles and a fumble recovery.

Welch began his professional career in Baltimore, signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. The former University of Iowa linebacker spent three years with the Ravens before they cut him after training camp in August 2023.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker was quickly signed to Green Bay’s practice squad on Aug. 31, 2023, and was elevated to the active roster on Sept. 28, 2023.

Welch appeared in 14 games, contributing most of his time on special teams. The Packers re-signed the former Iowa linebacker after the 2023 season but released him last summer at the end of preseason.

The former Hawkeye standout had 13 combined tackles and a forced fumble while playing 60 percent of special teams snaps.

This isn’t a huge needlemover for the Packers, but for special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, it's not a bad addition to his unit. Football fans sometimes overlook kick and punt coverage, but it can play a role in a win or loss.

Last season, Bisaccia’s group allowed the 10th-fewest yards per kick return (27.13) but the eighth-most yards per punt return (11.45). The veteran coach likely wants to see improvement next season, and the addition of Welch could help.

