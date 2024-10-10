Packers Bring Back Familiar Face Ahead of Week 6 Matchup
The Green Bay Packers will be on the hunt for their fourth win in five games when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Packers will need all hands on deck to defeat the Cardinals, who are feeling confident after a shocking victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
One thing that can lead the Packers toward victory is if they can silence Cardinals rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who's been terrorizing defenses. Unfortunately, Green Bay's cornerback room is banged up at the moment as Jaire Alexander (groin) and Carrington Valentine (ankle) have both been dealing with injuries.
Needing a bit of insurance, the Packers have brought a familiar face back to their CB room.
Packers Re-Sign CB Robert Rochell
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein is reporting that the Packers have re-signed CB Robert Rochell to their practice squad. The former 2021 fourth-rounder was released by Green Bay earlier this week after being elevated to the 53-man roster in Weeks 3 and 4.
Since Rochell has already been elevated twice this season, the Packers can only elevate him once more before being forced to sign him to the 53-man roster.
Rochell, 26, was drafted 130th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He played parts of two seasons with the Rams, even winning Super Bowl LVI, and spent time on the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers practice squads before joining the Packers during the 2023 NFL season.
Since making his way to Green Bay, Rochell has recorded five solo tackles across 12 games with the Packers. Having said that, he's yet to play a single defensive snap during his tenure, instead playing all 146 of his opportunities on special teams.
Time will tell if Rochell's role grows when Arizona visits Lambeau Field this weekend. It's projected to be a positive affair for the Packers, who are currently 4.5-point home favorites over the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.
In other Packers news: