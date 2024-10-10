4 Biggest Question Marks for Packers Week 6 Game vs Cardinals
The Green Bay Packers are looking to build momentum and secure back-to-back wins as they prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.
After a close call against the Rams, the Packers will be eyeing a more convincing performance. With a tough stretch of games looming, Green Bay must address several key areas to ensure they can capitalize on this matchup.
Here are four of the biggest question marks facing the Packers ahead of their Week 6 contest.
1. Can the Packers Improve Their Offensive Efficiency?
Through the first five weeks, the Packers’ offense has flashed moments of brilliance, but consistency has eluded them.
Jayden Reed has made explosive plays, Josh Jacobs has shown his shiftiness in the ground game, and Tucker Kraft has emerged as a legitimate threat with the ball in his hands. However, despite the individual highlights, Green Bay has struggled to sustain drives and execute the routine plays that keep offenses humming.
Jordan Love, who returned from injury in Week 4, hasn’t quite found his rhythm since coming back. Timing issues with his receivers have led to incomplete passes, and miscommunication has resulted in costly drops. These small errors have added up, preventing the Packers from generating consistent momentum on offense.
Their inefficiency was glaring against the Rams, where they converted just one of eight third downs and had several three-and-out drives. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, these lapses in execution need to be corrected.
Success in the NFL is often about mastering the fundamentals, and for the Packers, that starts with making the routine plays look routine. If they can tighten up their offensive execution and find more consistency, they’ll be in a much better position to contend down the stretch. And that starts against a horrible Cardinals defense.