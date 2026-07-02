Packers' biggest weakness might also be their main strength in 2026

The Green Bay Packers have done an amazing job of building their roster. They've managed to stay competitive with veterans while slowly and gradually adding young talent to the mix on both sides of the field.

This team has been patient in their pursuit of glory. Even Jordan Love had to sit and wait for his turn, learning from Aaron Rodgers and sitting behind the Hall of Famer before finally getting his chance to lead the way.

Now, the Packers may rely on more young players than the usual Super Bowl contender. They don't throw that much into rookies' plates, but they have a plethora of young stars who might be poised for huge roles next season. That, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, might be the storyline that will define the team's campaign:

"I put the Packers alongside the Seahawks last year, as a team that could win it all if a bunch of young players elevated from good to great. I feel the same way this year. It’s a talented roster," Breer wrote. "So the question is whether guys... can take their games to another level, and of course, how guys like Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft look coming back from knee injuries. A lot of pieces are in place."

The Packers will live and die by their youngsters

Young teams don't always go the distance, but a lack of experience can also be a blessing in disguise. Some guys with the type of recklessness and unapologetic confidence that comes with youth, and that can help in big moments.

The Packers look like a team that's in a strong position to compete for years to come. Their core players on both sides of the field have yet to reach their primes, and they also have a young head coach who can be a bright offensive play-schemer when he doesn't get out of his own way.

Talent-wise, there's no denying that the Packers can hold their ground against the best of them, even against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Seattle Seahawks proved again that adding the right type of youngsters can turn a franchise around almost overnight, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Devon Witherspoon, and Nick Emmanwori all playing instrumental roles in their title run.

The Packers can have one of the best wide receiver tandems in the game if Matthew Golden steps up in year two. They still have high hopes for Lukas Van Ness, who can hold down the fort while Micah Parsons returns from injury to wreak havoc on defense.

On paper, the Packers have the pieces they need to get over the hump and hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time in nearly two decades. That said, youth is a two-edged sword, and the youngsters need to prove that what they lack in experience, they can make up for with mental fortitude and execution.