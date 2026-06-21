Christian Watson may not be the Packers' WR1 in 2026

The Green Bay Packers' decision to pay Christian Watson big bucks came with some mixed reviews. Committing more than $100 million to a player with a history of injuries and no career accolades was certainly controversial.

However, the guaranteed money (just $31 million) makes perfect sense in this situation. In fact, he can have one of the best value deals in the game if he stays healthy. Admittedly, after watching him for four years, that's a big 'if.'

That's why, even though the Packers have sent a clear message with that contract, Watson might not be the team's WR1 in 2026. He'll start the season as such, but Matthew Golden might snatch that distinction at some point in the season.

Matthew Golden might outplay Christian Watson in year 2

The Packers went 23 years without taking a wide receiver in the first round. They never did that for Aaron Rodgers, so the fact that they ended that drought to take Matthew Golden out of Texas spoke volumes about their hopes for him.

Golden got off to a slow start to his career. He was erratic and had to wait until the Wild Card round to score his first career touchdown, but it wasn't entirely on him. The Packers are too patient with their rookies, and Matt LaFleur spoon-fed him for most of the season.

All in all, he finished his first year in the league with 29 receptions on 44 targets for 361 yards, adding 10 carries for 49 yards. He also had four catches on five targets for 84 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs, and returned six punts for 28 yards.

Now, with Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs gone, there will be less competition for touches. He may just need a bigger workload to find his rhythm, and given his speed and ability to create separation, he could become Jordan Love's next big-play specialist.

Love is the type of gunslinger who won't hesitate to sling the pigskin down the field or force-feed the guys he trusts. He made Tucker Kraft his primary pass catcher, even when the wide receiver corps was much more stacked. If Golden earns his confidence, Love will have his own pecking order, depth chart be damned.

Of course, this isn't to diss Christian Watson or say that he won't live up to his contract extension. However, he's missed time in every season he's been in the league, so it's hard to believe it won't happen again in 2026.

Availability is the best ability. If Watson misses time again and Golden steps up, it might not be long before Coach LaFleur reconsiders his depth chart. He's a former first-round pick, and the Packers must put him in a position to live up to that stock.