Packers' Biggest Trade Deadline Need Is Clear After Matt LaFleur's Depth Concerns

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching on Nov. 4, and Green Bay Packers fans are interested to see what moves general manager Brian Gutekunst might have in store. The Packers could use some help as their 2-1-1 record ahead of Week 6 puts them behind the Detroit Lions (4-1) for the NFC North lead, and time is running out to find those reinforcements.

Although the Packers could travel down different paths before the deadline, head coach Matt LaFleur's latest comments just highlighted one of his team's most pressing needs. When discussing kicker Brandon McManus' ongoing injury situation on Friday, LaFleur told The Athletic's Matt Schneidman that kicker and quarterback-related injuries are the most concerning for Green Bay due to the "lack of other options."

Adding Backup QB Must Be Packers' Top Trade Deadline Priority

Keeping a coach happy is among a general manager's top priorities, which is why Gutekunst needs to find a backup QB to quell LaFleur's concerns. Teams around the league know how important it is to have a reliable QB2, proven by the Cincinnati Bengals' trading for Joe Flacco after Jake Browning struggled in starting signal-caller Joe Burrow's absence.

The Packers thought they had solved their backup QB issue after acquiring Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans last year. The former Liberty product ended up going 2-0 across two starts as Jordan Love missed some time, completing 74.1% of passes for 550 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Unfortunately, a poor preseason performance has Green Bay fans feeling not as high on Willis as they were before. The 26-year-old QB only went 13-of-29 (44.8%) in the pocket for 172 yards, one TD, one INT, and a 61.3 passer rating. Considering how the inexperienced Clayton Tune is the only other quarterback in the organization (albeit on the practice squad), it's easy to see why LaFleur isn't confident in the Packers' outlook under center if Love gets hurt again.

As for potential trade targets, there are a few out there. The New York Giants could trade one of Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson now that rookie Jaxson Dart has taken over. The Chicago Bears recently extended Tyson Bagent, making Case Keenum expendable. The Washington Commanders also have Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson behind Jayden Daniels.

In other words, there are plenty of places where the Packers can kick tires regarding a potential QB trade. Although there's no doubting what Love can do with the ball in his hands, it's clear the options behind him aren't good enough to keep Green Bay's season alive if something were to happen.

