Packers biggest 2026 gamble is getting ready to be tested

There isn't a reasonable debate to be had when it comes to the biggest gamble the Green Bay Packers are taking entering the 2026 season. With Josh Jacobs now clearly on the shelf the biggest risk the franchise is facing is opting to bet on young unproven edge rushing talent offering production until Micah Parsons is healthy enough to return. Lukas Van Ness has never finished with more than 4.0 sacks in a season and is being counted on to finally deliver on his promise and be the team's star option early in the year.

Barryn Sorrell is expected to start opposite of Van Ness, with the team's rotational options being equally unproven. Green Bay is betting on their ability to develop young pass rushers and for new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to embrace a needed level of creativity. No question, there is a high level of risk that will demand a lot of attention as the franchise gets ready for the regular season.

The schedule lines up perfectly for Green Bay to find out exactly what they can expect from their pass rush in the first three week of the season. The Packers are scheduled to face Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, and either Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. in the season's first three weeks. None of this group is a threat with their legs and each offensive line has at least one weak spot that should be exposed by a capable pass-rushing team.

Packers Will Very Quickly Find Out Whether Pass-Rushing Gamble was the Right Decision

Green Bay's hope remains that Van Ness is going to have a breakout season and that it starts in the early weeks of the season. However, it should again be noted that a slow start from the unit should allow the front office to make a desperation move adding Josh Sweat or Maxx Crosby, star pass rushers who are speculated to be on the trade market heading into the season.

This is what is so great about the soft start to Green Bay's 2026 schedule, there is plenty of time to figure out the questions around the unit without losing key games. Even if the pass rush doesn't deliver as hoped in the early-season you're taking on teams expecting to be competing for nothing more than draft positioning by the middle of the season.

The Packers took an unquestionable gamble, but one they handed themselves plenty of time to fix if things don't fall their way. All of this adding up to the unavoidable fact that the franchise will be keeping a close eye on the unit hoping the risk pays off.