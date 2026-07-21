Packers are continuing to wait on Lukas Van Ness to emerge

The entire Green Bay Packers' 2026 offseason has been one serving as a reminder of the expectations moving forward for Lukas Van Ness. The level of trust the franchise is showing in the fourth-year pass rusher matches the draft stock, but not the results of the first three years of his career. Regardless, the early fate of the pass rush is clearly on the shoulders of Van Ness after Green Bay has made it clear that Micah Parsons won't be back until the middle of the season and Rashan Gary was dealt away in an offseason trade.

It was a bit of a surprise to see Green Bay complete the offseason and not bring in a single notable pass rusher. Yet again, this pointed to the expectation that Van Ness would be the primary focal point of the team's pass rush.

Van Ness has 8.5 career sacks over his first three seasons, but has consistently shown flashes of being a primary option. It seems that Green Bay holds this opinion, as they are opting to begin training camp without any viable fallback options.

With this in mind, it is fair to point to the 2026 season as the last chance for Van Ness to prove he is a piece of Green Bay's future and a stabilizing option. All of this adds up to an undeniably high level of pressure on the edge rusher in year four.

Packers Have Dialed up the Pressure on Lukas Van Ness Heading Into 2026 Season

If things don't go as expected in the first weeks of the 2026 season, it is fair to point to this as the defender's final chance to cement his standing in the organization. Another underwhelming season and it is impossible to believe that they won't turn the page while actively seeking potential upgrades in the middle of the season.

The Packers are heading into the 2026 season with Super Bowl hopes and expectations of meaningful contention. A huge piece of this is putting together a pass rush capable of offering at least a consistent enough threat to put Jordan Love back onto the field.

All of this adds up to an incredible level of pressure on Van Ness, with Green Bay getting a clear answer starting in training camp and leading into the early weeks of the season. Hope remains that Van Ness can take advantage of the opportunity and become the pass rushing talent Packer fans have spent three years waiting to emerge.