Packers Make Big Injury Announcement Just Before Thanksgiving Game vs. Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers are 8-3 on the season and have strung along a two-game win streak. They have a stretch of four straight primetime games and it begins with a contest against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving Day.
This won't be an easy matchup, as the Dolphins have won three games in a row. The Packers have a home-field advantage, but on Wednesday, it was announced that multiple players won't be able to suit up.
Packers News: Green Bay Will Have Three Key Players Sidelined
ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the Packers have ruled out WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), CB Jaire Alexander (knee), and LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) for the game against the Miami Dolphins.
Cooper hurt his hamstring last week during practice and will be sidelined for the second straight game. Alexander has been dealing with a torn PCL ever since he suffered that injury in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As for Doubs, he suffered a concussion in the win over the San Francisco 49ers. Due to it being a short week, Doubs was a long shot to suit up.
Although they won't be playing in Week 13, they'll have extra time to recover for a Week 14 contest against the Detroit Lions. The battle for the NFC North is extremely close, so the Packers could be looking at this matchup as a time to rest.
The Packers have enough depth to weather the storm but nonetheless, this is a blow for the game against Miami.
More Packers news and rumors: