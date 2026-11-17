There were no shortage of Green Bay Packers players who had frustrating days in Week 10's ugly loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Star receiver Christian Watson was among them finishing the game with only 37 yards on five targets and a trio of catches. It is a league that humbles you quickly as this performance came a week after Watson finished with seven catches for 171 receiving yards and a touchdown in a dominating performance against the New England Patriots.

Fast forward a week and it is easy to hit the panic button on a number of concerns based on how Green Bay showed up. However, there is no reason for viable concern when it comes to the rough performance from Watson. The receiver was far from alone when it came to bad days for Packers playmakers, with the obvious reasons being the difficulty of the matchup.

Watson is a down the field threat who is at his absolute best when Jordan Love has time to hold the football. This clearly wasn't the case on Sunday as Love took 12 hits and was under constant fire forced to run for his life and unable to get through his reads due to the Minnesota pass rush.

The bad game from the receiver isn't about any true failures from the player himself, but speaks to the defensive buzzsaw the Packers just endured. One that cemented a season sweep over Green Bay and put the Vikings back once again into the NFC North conversation.

Packers Fans Have Zero Reason for Concern Despite Christian Watson's Tough Day

The only real cause for concern when it comes to Watson is the receiver's ability to stay on the field. Prior to this season there has been time missed in each of Watson's first four years due to injuries. Something that appears to be hopefully behind the pass catcher as there hasn't been any extended time missed and the receiver has wasted no time proving that Green Bay's summer extension was a bargain.

For the Packers, this is bigger than Watson or the lack of production from any one player in the loss. The game exposed clear concerns with Green Bay's current roster and left room to question whether there is time to fix the issues clearly hauting the offense.

Watson remains one of the league's elite big play threats and an underrated receiver. Sunday's game wasn't a sign of things to come, but spoke to a perfect storm against a team that simply had Green Bay's number this season.