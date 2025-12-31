Packers' Best CB Upgrade Ahead of Playoffs Isn't Trevon Diggs

After three straight losses, the Green Bay Packers are limping into the playoffs. Injuries have played a key role in their recent downturn after a 9-3-1 start, but so has the performance of a secondary that has been let down by cornerbacks Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Javon Bullard.

With the secondary in shambles, many believed the Dallas Cowboys threw the Packers a lifeline when they released Trevon Diggs on Tuesday. This makes sense considering how few All-Pros in their prime hit the waiver wire just as teams are gearing up towards a playoff run. At the same time, Diggs might not be the upgrade the Packers should be looking for.

Instead, the Packers should consider making a call to another former All-Pro as Stephon Gilmore, as the player who can shore up their cornerback position and help Green Bay make a playoff run.

Stephon Gilmore Would Help the Packers’ Playoff Push More Than Trevon Diggs

The immediate reaction to this is “He’s old,” but the 35-year-old Gilmore would bring a strong resume to Green Bay. He’s a two-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. He was the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and remained an effective cornerback even though his last Pro Bowl appearance came in 2021 with the Carolina Panthers.

That stretch includes his most recent performance with the Minnesota Vikings last season. Starting 15 games, Gilmore made 56 total tackles with one for loss and an interception. He was decent in coverage, allowing 58 catches, 581 yards, five touchdowns, with an interception and nine pass breakups on 87 targets according to Pro Football Focus.

The touchdowns are a bit high, and adding a veteran may reek of Philip Rivers-level desperation. But Gilmore’s recent track record compares favorably to Diggs.

A second-round pick by the Cowboys, Diggs jumped on the scene with 11 interceptions, including two returns for a touchdown during the 2021 season. While he made the Pro Bowl the following year, he hasn’t been back since, playing in just 21 games due to injuries over the past three seasons.

It’s also worth noting that Diggs is an extreme boom or bust player. While he had 11 picks in his All-Pro season, he also allowed 1,068 yards and five touchdowns with 11 penalties (two declined) per PFF. That inconsistency reached a fever pitch this year when Diggs allowed 16 catches for 286 yards and three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating on 20 targets before suffering a concussion this season.

While Diggs has name-brand appeal, Gilmore could be a stabilizing presence that can help stabilize the secondary. With the season on the line, it may be worth seeing if he’s willing to get off the couch and leave someone else to take the gamble on Diggs.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: