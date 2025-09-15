Packers Begin Week 3 by Working Out Safety Who Got Cut by Bears Last Month

After another great win at home in Week 2, the Green Bay Packers are turning the page and getting ready for their Week 3 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

However, before Green Bay returns to the practice field and begins installing the game plan for Week 3, they’re bringing a defensive back in for a workout on Monday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 reported on Sunday that former Bears safety Mark Perry is working out for the Packers.

It’s not a surprise to see the Packers kick the tires on a defensive back, as you can never have too much depth on the 53-man or practice squad. Now, just because the Packers are reportedly working Perry out does not mean they will sign him immediately.

Heading into Week 3, the Packers’ safety depth on the 53-man/active roster is set with Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, and Kitan Oladipo. Anderson was among the inactive players for the Week 2 game against Washington, as he was out with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old safety has yet to make his 2025 debut, so this could be worth monitoring, and a reason why Green Bay is working out Perry.

As for the practice squad, the Packers only have three defensive backs – Jonathan Baldwin, Micah Robinson (CB), and Jaylin Simpson.

Meanwhile, Perry is hoping to land a new opportunity somewhere across the league after he was released a couple of days after the Bears’ preseason finale. The 24-year-old defender only spent 13 days with the Packers’ NFC North rival, which allowed him to play in two preseason games.

Before joining the Bears last month, Perry had bounced around, spending time with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans, dating back to last season.

The 6-foot defensive back has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game, but is fast (4.37 40-yard dash) and can play at safety and in the slot. We know that Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley likes to have defensive backs who can wear multiple hats, as it allows him to do different things on the field.

Nonetheless, we’ll see if the Packers like what they see in Perry at his workout and if they bring him aboard.

