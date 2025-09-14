Packers Given Chance to End QB's Career in Week 3

The Green Bay Packers are the talk of the league after making an obvious statement in a 2-0 start to the season. Dominating two of last year's playoff teams has fans searching for what appears to be an elusive first loss on the schedule. Furthering this is the fact that the Packers will take on the 0-2 Cleveland Browns in Week 3. There was reason to wonder if Green Bay might be facing a new quarterback, with Joe Flacco having been pulled for rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Still, in the postgame presser, the Browns have doubled down on Flacco being the team's starter heading into Week 3.

This is great news for the Packers, giving the defensive front a chance to tee off on a veteran player who is likely entering the final start of his career. Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders are at least wildcard options that have the potential to push the Green Bay defense off balance. Flacco's game is well-known and is going to result in consistent turnovers and sacks.

Packers Have a Clear Chance to End Joe Flacco's Career in Week 3 Matchup

With this in mind, Green Bay now has a chance to end the quarterback's career as a starter in this league. It isn't that impressive an accomplishment when you consider Flacco is over 40 and has bounced around the league as a backup over much of the last decade. Cleveland brought in the veteran for a level of stability after losing Deshaun Watson for the 2025 season. Even if Watson were on the field, it is easy to argue that Flacco is the superior option.

Regardless, the veteran quarterback has extremely limited mobility and is going to be in trouble facing an aggressive Green Bay front that is going to be hunting the aging quarterback. If there was one game on the schedule that had a Micah Parsons dominating performance written all over it, this would be it. Add in a secondary that has already shown a tendency to attack the football, and this has a great chance to get ugly early on.

Even if the Browns are able to make things tough defensively, you're not moving the ball with Flacco under center. It seems extremely likely that this is the last time we see the veteran in the starting lineup. The Packers are simply going to be dominating to a level that demands a move from Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland coaching staff.

Gabriel is likely going to be the first option behind him, judging simply from the depth chart and the fact that he was called on in Cleveland's blowout loss to Baltimore. Painting a bleak picture for the Browns and setting the Packers up for a Week 3 blowout win.

