Packers-Bears game balls: Green Bay dominates in revenge

The Green Bay Packers finally looked like the team fans hoped they'd be coming into the season, dominating the Chicago Bears 31-7 to move to 3-2. In fact, the game wasn’t even as close as the score indicated.

Green Bay took over in the first quarter, forcing an early punt and then scoring a touchdown on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead. They never looked back.

The Packers extracted a bit of revenge on their rivals, as Chicago sent Green Bay packing in the playoffs last year. Several players stepped up to do it. Here are the Packers who received game balls for their effort in taking down the Bears (with the number of game balls they’ve received this season in parentheses).

Brenton Cox Jr. (2)

Brenton Cox Jr. earned his second game ball of the season by doing a little bit of everything. He recorded six quarterback pressures and one hit, and also had three stops in the run game. It was a complete performance by the rotational defensive end.

Dani Dennis-Sutton (2)

The rookie is showing why both the front office and players think so highly of him. Dani Dennis-Sutton had three tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. What a day!

Zaire Franklin (2)

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Zaire Franklin, but he did enough to earn a game ball. He finished with nine total tackles, including one tackle for loss, and had one pass deflection.

Matthew Golden (2)

Matthew Golden continues his breakout sophomore campaign, catching six passes for 123 yards. That ties a career-high in receptions and sets his mark for yards. In just five games this season, he already has more receiving yards than he did in his entire rookie campaign.

MarShawn Lloyd (2)

There still isn’t a ton of running room for the Packers, but MarShawn Lloyd did find paydirt twice. He scored his first career rushing touchdowns, finishing with 10 carries for 31 yards and two tuddies.

Jordan Love (4)

Matt LaFleur unleashed Jordan Love on the Bears, and it worked to perfection. Love was slinging the rock all over the yard, completing 25 of his 31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Xaiver McKinney (1)

There were six Xavier McKinneys on the field on Sunday. Or, at least, that’s what it felt like to Tyson Bagent. McKinney picked off Bagent twice and now has three on the season.

Christian Watson (2)

The Packers have a budding superstar in Christian Watson. Watson continued his torrent start to the season, catching six passes for a whopping 143 yards and two touchdowns. He’s a legit threat the Packers need to continue targeting in the passing game.

Evan Williams (3)

With Edgerrin Cooper out for the season, the Packers need someone in the middle of their defense to step up. Evan Williams rose to the occasion, despite playing a different position. He led the Packers with 12 total tackles and made his presence felt all over the field.