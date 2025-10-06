Packers' Post-Bye Workouts Are Concerning for Devonte Wyatt

The Green Bay Packers emerged from their bye week on Monday and received a ton of good news on the injury front. While they welcomed back the likes of Zach Tom and Nate Hobbs, they also received some bad news, as Devonte Wyatt did not practice due to a knee injury.

Wyatt’s absence was concerning, and the fact that he didn’t return after the bye weeks means it could be a while before he gets back on the field. Although that timeline could be as short as another game or two, the Packers didn’t calm anyone's fears when Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap reported that they worked out five defensive tackles on Monday: Tommy Akingbesote, Anthony Campbell, Keondre Coburn, Fabien Lovett, and Omari Thomas.

Packers Latest Decision Could Signal Bad News on Devonte Wyatt’s Knee

The list of tackles that were worked out didn’t include any notable names that could potentially be added to the roster. What is worth taking notice of following these workouts, though, is that it probably isn't a good sign when it comes to Wyatt’s knee issue.

Wyatt was injured during Green Bay's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns and missed the following week's tie with the Dallas Cowboys. Micah Parsons referred to Wyatt’s absence as the reason the Packers' defense gave up 40 points in that game, and the hope was that a week of rest would have him good to go for the Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Monday’s absence still had a glimmer of hope for a quick return as the Packers may have thought they could defeat the Bengals, who are currently without starting quarterback Joe Burrow, without Wyatt’s help. But the Packers’ decision to get a look at several defensive linemen could precede a decision to place the former first-round pick on injured reserve.

Should Wyatt ultimately go on the IR, it would create a big hole in the defensive line. The 27-year-old was off to a strong start to the season with six total tackles, a pair of sacks, and 13 quarterback pressures in the first three games, according to Pro Football Focus. His emergence was also convenient after the Packers traded long-time starter Kenny Clark to the Cowboys as part of the trade that brought Parsons to Green Bay. Now, it will put the Packers’ depth to the test.

Colby Wooden stepped in for Wyatt in the tie against the Cowboys but had just two tackles, a pressure, and a 46.3 overall grade on 46 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. Karl Brooks also has received significant run at defensive tackle but owns a 54.4 overall grade despite a sack and 11 pressures on the season. Nazir Stackhouse has struggled in limited duty, and it could represent a big need for the Packers ahead of the trade deadline.

While exercising caution may be the right path moving forward, it puts the Packers in a short-term bind that was foreshadowed by Monday’s workouts.

