Packers backup Tyrod Taylor offers franchise overlooked advantage

The Green Bay Packers made it clear early on in the 2026 offseason the team wasn't thrilled with its depth chart at quarterback. While Jordan Love remained incredibly respected, the depth behind Love wasn't the stability the franchise was accustomed to, with Malik Willis leaving in free agency for a starting role with the Miami Dolphins. This led to the franchise bringing in Tyrod Taylor as the team's primary backup and parting ways with Desmond Ridder.

Adding Taylor gives the Packers a secret weapon that the franchise hasn't previously offered their franchise quarterback. Even if Taylor has never reached the heights of Love, the veteran has a lot to offer with insight that only a veteran starter and backup can provide. The veteran understands his role at the late stage of his career and isn't going to be withholding anything that can help Love take the next step in his career.

This is an asset that Love has never previously been offered, always having inexperience or younger options playing behind him. Aaron Rodgers was obviously the starter ahead of Love, but he made his feelings on the quarterback clear and didn't appear to be helping his eventual replacement speed up the process.

Packers Handing Jordan Love Clear Advantage to Lean on Adding Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor

Willis, Ridder, Sean Clifford, and Clayton Tune are the other notable names to play with Love during the quarterback's tenure. None of this quartet can offer the experience of Taylor and were simply fighting for their roles, or in the case of Willis, looking to learn from a more experienced starter. With this in mind, it is clear that Taylor has a chance to be an incredibly important part of LaFleur's staff in a backup quarterback role.

Taylor has started 62 games in his career and appeared in 100 total while playing for seven different organizations. This includes winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens as a backup option all the way back in the 2013 season. The veteran's experience and ability to understand so many different offensive systems is a clear advantage for Green Bay.

Love is a great decision-maker and has all the tools to put together an MVP-caliber season. Perhaps Taylor, on the sideline helping the quarterback throughout the season, will serve as the needed final piece. It is unquestionably an advantage that the franchise hasn't offered their quarterback in years past and cannot be overlooked.

For Taylor, it is a chance to spend one of his final years in the league with a contending organization behind an incredibly durable Love. It is the perfect position for the quarterback and could help transition in the aging player into a coaching role as he nears the end of a respectable career.