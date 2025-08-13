Packers Backup QB Already Winning Over All of GB After Love Injury

The Green Bay Packers were handed some unfortunate news earlier this week, as it was announced that starting quarterback Jordan Love would be getting “a little procedure” done on his left thumb, which he injured in the preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters that they hope to have the veteran quarterback back by next week, and also said Love shouldn’t miss any time in the regular season.

As you can imagine, once Packers fans heard the news, they probably were reminded of last year, when Love was banged up after the regular season opener. However, the Pack survived without Love for that short period, thanks to the play of backup QB Malik Willis.

On Tuesday, Willis spoke to reporters after it was revealed about Love’s thumb procedure. The backup quarterback gave a great response on how the team’s approach should be when a star or starter goes down.

#Packers backup QB Malik Willis spoke to the media after we learned that Jordan Love is going through a procedure on his left thumb:



"If this team can't handle one person being down for a couple days then I think we're in more trouble than worrying about what I should do." pic.twitter.com/qkKc7aWjKd — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 12, 2025

"I think that we should be mentally strong enough to go out here and do what we can to execute each play that’s called, within the timing of the play, within the execution of the play. And just play ball, Willis continued. It’s not a one-person game; it takes all 11 at all times. I know this position that we play gets a lot of added hype or added pressure, but it's not really about that. It's about going out and playing ball, all 11 working together.

" Malik Willis

The 26-year-old kept it real in his response. If the Packers lose Love or any player for a notable amount of time and easily fall apart, then they are in serious trouble. It means the coaches didn’t do their job, and the players did not execute.

That’s truly the nuts and bolts of football. It’s about timing and execution. If you do what you are supposed to do, then nine out of 10 times, things should work out in your favor.

When Green Bay needed Willis early last season, neither the team nor the former third-round pick panicked. Instead, the backup QB rose to the occasion, played within himself, and did what the coaches asked.

In the two games Willis started, the Packers came away victorious, which was a huge testament to him and the team as a whole. Thankfully, Love should be back before the start of Week 1, but if you are a Packers fan, you have to feel secure knowing Willis’ mindset heading into the season.

