Packers Backup Demanding Vet's Job After Dominant August Start

The Green Bay Packers held their annual "Family Night" event on Saturday, a glorified practice scrimmage that lets fans get an early look at the roster in live game action ahead of the first preseason contest next week.

Nearly 60,000 people gather at Lambeau Field to watch the festivities as the team hopes to take a step forward and compete for an NFC North title in 2025.

Not everyone's spot is secure, but one player, who was a cut candidate entering the week, absolutely dominated, seemingly sealing his roster spot while pushing to steal a veteran's job on the defensive side of the ball.

That boy can BALL.



Omar Brown had 3 interceptions tonight.@emplifybellin pic.twitter.com/PoGC5OJ7Mx — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 3, 2025

Packers S Omar Brown Dominates Family Night with 3 Interceptions Ahead of Preseason

24-year-old safety Omar Brown, who joined the organization as an undrafted rookie last season, notched a remarkable three interceptions in a dominant performance. He's projected to be a third-stringer by ESPN, but it's hard to ignore that kind of effort.

Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney are penciled in as the starters, though there's room for Brown to overcome someone like Zayne Anderson or Kitan Oladipo. In two years at Nebraska, Brown notched 56 tackles, three deflected passes, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery. He only appeared in two games for the Packers in 2024, mostly appearing on special teams.

Friday represented a particularly important performance for Brown, who is on just a one-year deal worth less than $1 million. Head coach Matt LaFleur had to be pleased, as the ball-hawking ability he displayed could certainly elevate the defense. After losing former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Baltimore Ravens, there are legitimate questions about this secondary. Brown is far from an All-Pro talent, yet it's hard to imagine him doing much better given the circumstances.

Anderson is the most likely player that Brown could usurp. He's 28 years old and had just 13 tackles last year, so it's not as if the coaching staff is married to the idea of him being Williams' backup.

McKinney even declared that Brown was the "MVP" to reporters, suggesting that Brown has the trust of his veteran teammates. There's still a chance that Brown winds up cut, but it's far smaller now. If he keeps this up during actual preseason action, he'll demand Anderson's spot on the depth chart and give LaFleur no choice but to play him.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: