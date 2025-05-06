Packers Backed Out of Deal With Rookie WR After Injury Concerns

The Green Bay Packers have used the past couple of months to add more talent to this roster. After drafting eight players, the Packers signed multiple undrafted free agents. They were looking to give guys the chance to impress the coaching staff and fight for a roster spot.

The Packers had rookie minicamps run from May 2 to May 3. This gave coaches and players the first chance to interact in person, but not everyone got that opportunity. After the draft, the Packers signed receiver Julian Fleming as an undrafted free agent however, that didn't last.

Fleming failed his physical exam with Green Bay less than one week after agreeing to the deal. Green Bay was reportedly concerned with Fleming's recently re-torn hip and bulging disks in his back. With those questions, they let Fleming know they were no longer going to sign.

Story on Julian Fleming failing his physical with the Packers, and what could be next for the former Southern Columbia five-star recruit: https://t.co/IgRI5fEyF3 https://t.co/18QVp6YYiT — Marc Malkoskie (@marcmalkoskie) May 5, 2025

Julian Fleming Failed Physical With Packers

Fleming was the biggest name missing from minicamp, in a rookie class that featured all eight draft picks, 10 UDFA's, and 11 tryout players.

After parting ways with Green Bay, Fleming has been in contact with the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers.

He played his college ball at Ohio State and Penn State, logging 93 catches for 1,139 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Fleming was someone who intrigued the Packers coaching staff, but the injuries he has suffered were a massive red flag.

The Packers drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first three rounds, in addition to the other nine receivers who are signed to the roster.

Fleming would have faced an uphill battle regardless. Nonetheless, he never got the shot to do so, and that's certainly a gut punch. Fleming could have the chance to latch onto another NFL roster, but his medicals are a big problem.

The Packers know they want more juice in the receiver room, yet Fleming won't be a part of this group.

