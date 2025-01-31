Packers Assistant On the Verge of Promotion After Key Coach Leaves for Jaguars
Planning for the 2025 season is underway for 30 teams in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are the teams left competing for a Super Bowl title.
Meanwhile, teams across the league are filling out their coaching staffs. On Thursday, the Packers promoted Sean Mannion to quarterbacks coach, replacing Tom Clements. They also named DeMarcus Covington as their defensive line coach.
While they made two additions, Green Bay lost linebackers coach/running game coordinator Anthony Campanile to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will become their defensive coordinator, leaving a void on the Packers staff.
According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated and Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, defensive assistant Sean Duggan is a leading candidate to replace Campanile.
Packers News: Sean Duggan Emerges as a Candidate to Replace Anthony Campanile
Duggan spent this past season as a defensive assistant for the Packers. A big reason why he's a leading candidate for this role is his history with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
While Hafley was the head coach at Boston College (2020-2023), Duggan was the linebackers coach (2020-2022) and was elevated to Co-Defensive coordinator while still holding the title of linebackers coach for the 2023 season.
He is someone who has earned the trust of Hafley. The Packers are looking inside the building to find a replacement for Campanile.
Before landing with Boston College and the Packers, Duggan was a linebackers coach at the University of Hawai'i, and UMass. He also was a graduate assistant at Ohio State University.
Keeping continuity going into 2025 is an underrated factor for maintaining success. Hafley returning to Titletown is a great thing. It couldn't be the same for Campanile, but he got an opportunity he couldn't pass up.
With his job vacant, Duggan has emerged as a serious candidate to land the role of linebackers coach.