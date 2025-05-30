Packers Asleep at the Wheel as NFC Contender Steals Perfect Trade Target

The Green Bay Packers have done a lot to improve their offseason, but their pass rush remains a major question heading into 2025. The Packers ranked 10th in the league with 45 sacks last season, but their 22.1% pressure rate ranked 16th, signaling some inconsistencies when it comes to affecting the quarterback.

While the Packers selected Barryn Sorrell in the fourth round and Collin Oliver in the fifth round of last month’s draft, Green Bay didn’t make a major move to enhance the group. That makes it frustrating for Packer fans when an opportunity slips away, and Brian Gutekunst may have been asleep at the wheel again as an NFC contender stole a perfect upgrade.

Eagles Trade Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers

According to sources, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles are finalizing a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers. The trade involves a mid-round pick going back to Philadelphia, but it can not be processed until after June 1.

Huff is a quality addition for the 49ers. An undrafted free agent out of Memphis, Huff cut his teeth under Robert Saleh as a member of the New York Jets and erupted for a career-high 10 sacks during the 2023 season. The breakout campaign helped Huff land a three-year, $51.1 million contract in free agency, but it was too good to be true as Huff struggled in his lone season with the Eagles.

The 27-year-old stumbled out of the gate in Philadelphia as he recorded five pressures in his first five games, and he landed in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s doghouse with his snap count tumbling into the teens. With Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith Jr. emerging, Huff became expendable and will now reunite with Saleh in San Francisco.

Huff’s contract may have been a factor in why the Packers may not have pursued a deal. But Schefter adds that he has already reworked his contract to facilitate the trade. That eagerness may be in part due to working with the architect of his breakout season, but the Packers also had enough draft capital to make a deal, holding all of their current picks in the 2026 draft.

If the Packers want to be better at getting after the quarterback, they may have to do it internally. Rashan Gary had a strong season on the outside, making his first Pro Bowl with 47 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. But 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness will be required to break out on the opposite side after logging seven sacks in his first two seasons.

Unless Gutekunst has a blockbuster trade up his sleeve, it looks like Green Bay is comfortable with what they have and hoping for a different result when they hit the field this fall.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: