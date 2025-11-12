Although the Green Bay Packers have struggled offensively through 10 weeks, their defense has more than done its part to give them a chance in each of the three losses, allowing no more than 16 points in all three. However, Green Bay's secondary has been a letdown, as evidenced by the inconsistent play from cornerback Nate Hobbs.

The Packers had a chance to sign former Los Angeles Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr., but instead failed to do so as he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin reported that Chicago had a visit scheduled with Samuel, but he chose to sign with the Steelers, joining their practice squad.

This could still work out for the Packers, considering Samuel only joined Pittsburgh's practice squad, which means they could easily poach him by signing him to the 53-man roster. With Samuel reportedly needing some ramp-up time to get ready, this works out perfectly for the Packers since Samuel will not be taking up a practice squad spot, and they could still potentially sign him when he is ready.

The Packers Still Have a Shot at Signing Samuel Jr.

This still may not work out for the Packers when everything shakes out, but they at least remain in the running for him at the moment. Although Samuel is recovering from a spinal fusion procedure over the offseason, doctors have cleared him to return, and the Packers were one of four teams he met with. Given the more favorable schedule ahead for Pittsburgh despite losing three of its last four, the fact that Samuel chose the Steelers over the Packers is concerning, but this still gives him some time to get prepared without taking up one of Green Bay's practice squad spots. If anything, it gives Green Bay a little more time to evaluate its own secondary before deciding if that could be an option.

Samuel has 176 total tackles in his career, along with one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 37 passes defended. He was a top-25 free agent in March and, despite having spinal fusion surgery, is in line to return to the field for the second half of the season.

Overall, Green Bay's defense has thrived under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, ranking inside the top seven in both points against and yards against in his two seasons there, which has understandably led to some head coaching buzz around him. The Packers allow the seventh-fewest points per game (19.6) and have received some encouraging performances from CB Carrington Valentine (18 tackles, three passes defended) in light of the struggles from Hobbs.

Still, someone like Samuel would provide Green Bay with some experience, along with a talent who has proven to be a reliable defender during his career. Initially, Green Bay missed out on him, but the possibility still exists.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: