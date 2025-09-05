Packers Are Trying Hard Not to Give Away Plan for Micah Parsons in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers have been using the last couple of days to get Micah Parsons incorporated to their team and scheme.

Since coming to Green Bay, Parsons has been a limited participant in practice due to a back injury. Before coming to the Packers, he wasn't practicing as he was holding in, but with the season starting on Sunday, they've been ramping him up.

But head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley are trying their best not to reveal the plan for their new defensive piece.

Packers Coaches Aren’t Saying Much About Micah Parsons’ Usage

On Friday, LaFleur stated that Parsons has looked limited thus far, but still has a way of sticking out on the field. Meanwhile, Hafley added that Parsons hasn't been able to do much yet.

Hafley said, "He hasn’t even been here for a week. I mean, in very limited reps, to see him out there in individual and some other periods, there hasn’t been too much."

It was reported that Parsons has an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back that is bothering him, so, of course, the Packers aren't looking to rush back their new star player. He's still expected to be 100% at some point this season, and Green Bay plans to use him in a variety of ways, but the team isn't going to expose that plan yet.

Parsons even added that Hafley wants to "make me a queen again and move me around,” all along that defense.

The addition of the 26-year-old drastically makes this team better and will allow them to do so many different things. Even if he doesn't get a full workload in Week 1, he can still make an impact in the reps that he does play. Since entering the league in 2021, Parsons has been one of the best pass rushers in the league, notching 52.5 career sacks.

He will garner a ton of attention when he's out there, which will create more 1 vs. 1 chances for Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt, and other defensive linemen.

Whatever the Packers do with Parsons in Week 1 isn't what fans should expect for the remainder of the season. As time goes on, his usage should only increase, but for now, the Packers are keeping their cards close to the vest.

