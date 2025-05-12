7 Packers Who Could Be Gone By OTAs

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up to ramp up their offseason workouts. Organized Team Activities (OTAs) run from May 27 to June 5, followed closely by Mandatory Minicamp from June 10 to 12.

It’s a chance for players to show the coaching staff that their offseason work is paying off. But not everyone will get the chance to step on the field.

Right now, the Packers have 87 players under contract, with two draft picks—first-rounder Matthew Golden and second-rounder Anthony Belton—still unsigned. Once those deals are finalized, Green Bay will sit just one shy of the 90-man offseason roster limit.

If the front office wants to create extra room for a new addition (say, like a Pro Bowl pass rusher), these are seven players who could be on the chopping block before OTAs begin.

1. Cornelius Johnson, Wide Receiver

The Packers already made one cut at wide receiver last week, waiving Tulu Griffin—likely to clear space to sign a player out of rookie minicamp.

But they might not be done at the position.

Despite Christian Watson expected to miss the start of the season, Green Bay still has Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Golden, and Savion Williams locked into roster spots. Mecole Hardman, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath are also battling for what’s likely one or two remaining spots.

That leaves Cornelius Johnson on the outside looking in. At this point, he’s little more than a camp body—someone to eat up practice reps. If the Packers need to make room, he’s a logical early cut.