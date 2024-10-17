Packers Add Another Former Vikings Player to Practice Squad
By Joe Summers
The Packers made several roster moves on Wednesday, among them signing former Vikings rookie WR Malik Knowles to the practice squad. Fellow wideout TJ Luther went on the injury list, clearing space for the standout from Kansas State.
They also signed offensive lineman Spencer Rolland, giving them two players from their division rival. After news broke that they intended to replace kicker Brayden Narveson with Brandon McManus, it was a fairly eventful day for Green Bay.
Knowles was a two-time All-American as a Wildcat, displaying excellent skills as both a receiver and returner. He was an undrafted player who the Vikings waived with an injury designation in 2023. Now he's healthy and an intriguing prospect to give an opportunity to.
Packers Sign Former Vikings WR Malik Knowles to Practice Squad
Knowles compiled 2307 yards from scrimmage with 18 TDs over a five-year career at Kansas State. He added 1,691 yards as a kick returner and another whopping 3,998 as a punt returner.
Green Bay takes on the Texans in Week 7 led by Jordan Love and several intriguing young receivers. The organization clearly knows how to develop the position right now, so perhaps there's hope Knowles can make an impact long-term.
At the least, there's no true downside to seeing if he could contribute on even special teams. That was his calling card in college and given the new kick return rules, a player with his speed has promise.
He's listed at six-foot-three and 200 pounds, great size to bowl over defenders in the tight spaces kickoffs now feature. If the Packers found someone who could contribute, it'd be made even sweeter by the knowledge the Vikings let him get away.
