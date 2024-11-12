Packers Announce Massive Gesture to Honor Mark Murphy’s Retirement
By Jovan Alford
Before the regular season kicked off for the Green Bay Packers, it was announced that Packers CEO Mark Murphy would retire in July 2025. The 69-year-old Murphy has been in this role since 2008.
The Packers are the only team in the NFL that isn’t owned by an individual owner or private ownership group.
Ed Policy will take over as Green Bay’s CEO in the coming months. The 53-year-old was voted unanimously by the board of directors to be Murphy’s successor.
Before Murphy heads into retirement, the Packers and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay partnered up for a tremendous gift to honor the president and CEO.
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers and UW-Green Bay announced on Tuesday that Green Bay will be making a leading gift to establish and endow the Mark Murphy Director of Athletics position at the school.
Demovsky highlighted how the Packers and UW-GN have had a long-standing relationship that goes back a long time.
The gift will be $250,000 and help start a fundraising campaign with a goal of $1 million for UW-GB student-athletes on the field of play and in the classroom.
This is a fantastic gesture by the Packers and UW-GB to honor Murphy, who has been a fixture in the community for many years. The Packers CEO has held this title for 17 years, which is not a small feat.
Before he became Green Bay’s president and CEO, Murphy worked in the college athletics realm at Colgate and Northwestern University.
