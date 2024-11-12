Matt LaFleur Admits Harsh Truth About Packers' Biggest Weakness Following Bye
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are looking to get back into the win column coming out of their Week 10 bye.
The last time we saw the Packers on the field, they lost 24-14 to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. It wasn’t the performance Green Bay fans expected. Starting QB Jordan Love tossed another interception and the team struggled with penalties (10 penalties for 67 yards).
Green Bay hopes to take advantage of a spiraling Chicago Bears team on Sunday, which has lost three straight games and fired its offensive coordinator. However, the Packers must clean up their mistakes to get a much-needed divisional win.
On The Matt LaFleur Podcast with Matt Scheidman, the Green Bay head coach was asked if the pre-snap penalties, drops, and interceptions are easily correctible. LaFleur gave a straight-to-the-point answer about those issues that have plagued his team.
“Obviously not because it would be corrected by now,” he said (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).
The Packers are averaging 7.3 penalties per game (seventh-most in the NFL). Green Bay is also ranked third in drops with 23.
Green Bay is favored by six points on DraftKings Sportsbook over Chicago, but that won’t mean anything if the Packers can’t get out of their way. The Packers need Love to play a clean game under center and limit the penalties.
At the same time, the Packers’ defense must be opportunistic against a Bears’ offense that has allowed 18 sacks over the past three games. If Jeff Hafley’s defense can get home, there will be turnover opportunities.
More Packers news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change