Jordan Morgan's Arrow Pointing Way Up in Packers' Playoff Aftermath

The Green Bay Packers saw their season come to an end in crushing fashion in Saturday night's wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears, effectively sending them into the offseason with the likelihood of losing several key players. If there is a silver lining to Green Bay's devastating loss, the improvement from offensive lineman Jordan Morgan should at least give the organization some optimism heading into the offseason.

The Packers Wire's Zach Kruse noted that Morgan only allowed one hurry over his 49 pass-blocking snaps in the wild-card loss, per Pro Football Focus. Furthermore, as Kruse also noted, tackle Rasheed Walker did not play well at all, blowing multiple blocks that eliminated a pair of explosive plays from tight end Luke Musgrave.

It was not a consistent season from Green Bay's offensive line, but Morgan's solid outing, combined with Walker's struggles, suggests he could be in line for a breakout 2026 season if he can build off his performance from Saturday night.

Jordan Morgan Gives Green Bay Some Hope Despite Wild-Card Loss

It was not that long ago that Morgan was fighting to save his future with the Packers after he was moved from tackle to guard as injuries shuffled the offensive line around. In addition, rookie Anthony Belton stepped up and earned some additional snaps, limiting Morgan's production during the season as well.

According to Pro Football Focus, Morgan's overall grade (59) is only 48th out of 81 qualified guards, which is certainly nothing to brag about. However, despite a less-than-ideal run-blocking grade (57.8) that ranks 49th, his pass-blocking grade (64.3) is good for 31st. Of course, PFF grades alone are not enough to go off of to determine a player's success, but they do provide a solid performance indicator. With Morgan continuing to shine in that area against the Bears, it is clear that he is becoming a key part of Green Bay's pass protection and affording quarterback Jordan Love the time he needs to examine his options down the field.

While Morgan did not appear to be the answer at the right tackle position for much of the season, the 2024 first-round pick performed his best at the position as the season went on, especially against the Bears, as Zach Tom was sidelined with a knee injury. Looking ahead, Walker is one of several players who, for one reason or another, may not return to the organization. If that turns out to be the case, perhaps Tom gets switched over to the left tackle position, and Morgan assumes the RT duties.

Whatever the case may be, Morgan excelled in the wild-card round and was a major key to Green Bay, allowing only one sack the entire game, while Love accounted for four TDs. His sophomore campaign may not have been the smoothest, but with injuries and potential departures from certain players on the horizon, Morgan's future is looking brighter going into the offseason.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: