Packers Already Scouting Potential Replacement for Veteran Who Could Be Cut
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers had their 2024 season abruptly ended last week in the wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers will look ahead to the offseason with several major needs, including at wide receiver, defensive line, and potentially the secondary.
The secondary will be one of the biggest topics in the offseason as Jaire Alexander’s future with the team is uncertain. There’s also Keisean Nixon, who believes he’s a CB1 and doesn’t want to do kick returns anymore, which caught head coach Matt LaFleur off guard.
Green Bay could decide to part ways with Nixon, who has a potential out in contract for the 2025 season. If the Packers take this route, they’ll have to find another cornerback and a kick returner.
Luckily, Green Bay has already started doing homework on a potential return specialist in the 2025 NFL Draft. According to Easton Butler of Packer Report, the Packers were one of eight teams to meet with Hawaii wide receiver/return specialist Steven McBride at the Tropical Bowl.
Packers Already Linked to Steven McBride During Draft Process
The former Hawaii standout also met with two other NFC North teams – the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The 6-foot wide receiver transferred to Hawaii last season after spending the first season at Kansas.
McBride had a good first season with the Rainbow Warriors in 2023, posting 63 receptions for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns. He also handled punt return duties, recording 5.7 yards per punt return on 12 return attempts.
The 2023 All-Mountain West second-teamer did not play this season for Hawaii reportedly due to an undisclosed NCAA eligibility issue not related to his off-the-field issues, per Rob DeMello of KHON.
Since McBride didn’t play this season, the All-Star game circuit and pro days will be important for him to get on NFL teams' radar. That being said, any time we hear about teams meeting with various prospects at all-star games it should be taken with a grain of salt.
All these prospects will mostly meet with all 32 teams over the next several weeks, including the NFL scouting combine. However, Packers fans should watch to see who the team invites to Green Bay for a top-30 visit, which indicates who they might select in the draft.
